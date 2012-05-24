* Reiterates outlook, expects to grow earnings

* Fall in ad revenues hits consumer division

* Disposals, redundancies hit reported profit

* Shares down 3.8 percent (Adds quotes, reaction, shares)

By Kate Holton

LONDON, May 24 British newspaper group Daily Mail & General Trust said it still expected full-year earnings to grow, helped by an improved second-half performance, after the cost of disposals, restructuring and redundancies hit its first half.

"Clearly the trading environment does remain somewhat challenging, particularly for our consumer businesses, but these results do illustrate the progress DMGT is making," chief executive Martin Morgan told reporters on Thursday.

The Daily Mail said the market share of its daily and Sunday titles was higher in March than a year earlier and early indications were that the launch of Rupert Murdoch's Sun on Sunday had little impact on the mid-market Mail on Sunday.

The group, which prints the Daily Mail and a string of regional titles, said adjusted first-half pretax profit fell 14 percent to 105 million pounds ($165 million) on revenue down 2 percent to 973 million, which it attributed to a string of one-off items which hit the results on a reported basis.

At the operating level, a cover price rise boosted circulation revenues while strength in digital ads and the business publishing division (B2B) went some way to offsetting a fall in print advertising revenues.

Analysts said the results were broadly in line, and welcomed the reiteration of the yearly outlook.

Daily Mail shares were down 3.8 percent at 0845 GMT, as weak advertising markets and promotional costs hit profit at the consumer media division.

"The continued growth of our B2B companies and more positive momentum expected within our consumer operations in the second half of the year means that we expect to achieve growth in earnings for the full financial year," Morgan said.

The Daily Mail has built the most popular website in the world but, like many media groups, it has struggled to turn a profit despite the huge number of readers it attracts.

With pressures on the consumer division from falling advertising revenues at both the regional and national titles, the group has turned to its more reliable business-to-business division and events unit.

"As ever with this one (there are) a lot of moving parts, but feels like this solid set of numbers underpins full-year expectations," Numis analysts said in a note.

Trinity Mirror, publisher of the Mirror newspapers and a host of regional titles, said earlier this month it had been hit by the launch of the Sun on Sunday, which hit the circulation of its national titles in March and April, compounding the advertising slump. ($1 = 0.6363 pound) (Editing by Dan Lalor)