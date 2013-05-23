LONDON May 23 Britain's Daily Mail
said it expected to deliver solid growth in full-year adjusted
profit before tax after strength in its events division helped
it to meet forecasts for the half year.
The company, which publishes the Daily Mail and Mail on
Sunday tabloids, said operating profit for the group was up 7
percent on an underlying basis in the first six months of the
year, helped by growth from digital advertising, trade
publishing and cost cuts.
The group has had to rely on its more stable
business-to-business (B2B) division and events unit in recent
years to withstand the pressures on the consumer division from
falling advertising revenues.
On Thursday it said its Media unit had posted underlying
profit growth, due to cost efficiencies and a solid performance
in its digital advertising which improved margins.
"We have delivered a good underlying performance in the
first half reflecting the strength of our B2B companies and the
resilience of our national consumer titles," Chief Executive
Martin Morgan said.
"Overall, the outlook for the full year remains unchanged."
Analysts welcomed the results and the optimistic commentary
on the rest of the year.
"Daily Mail and General Trust is a key pick for us in 2013,
we remain very comfortable with this stance on the back of this
strong first half performance," Numis said.