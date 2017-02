LONDON Nov 21 Daily Mail has agreed to sell its regional titles to a new company led by tabloid veteran David Montgomery in the biggest shake up to the British newspaper market for years.

Under the plans, Daily Mail will sell its titles to the new company called Local World for 52.5 million pounds ($83.6 million) and receive 39 percent in the new media group. Trinity Mirror, the Iliffe family and financial investors will take the remaining stakes.