LONDON, July 21 The owner of Britain's Daily
Mail newspaper, which urged Britons to vote out at the EU
referendum, said on Thursday that the Brexit result had sparked
uncertainty in advertising and property markets.
In the three month period to June 30, Daily Mail and General
Trust said total advertising revenues across its DMG
Media unit were down by an underlying 4 percent, with a 10
percent decline in print advertising being partly offset by 12
percent growth in digital advertising.
In the three weeks since June 26, and after the June 23
referendum, the advertising market improved slightly, with print
advertising down 8 percent and digital advertising growing 19
percent.
"The 'Brexit' result of the UK referendum has created some
uncertainty, notably in respect of the UK advertising and
property markets," it said. "However, DMGT continues to benefit
from being a diversified portfolio operating in multiple
sectors."
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)