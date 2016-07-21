LONDON, July 21 The owner of Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, which urged Britons to vote out at the EU referendum, said on Thursday that the Brexit result had sparked uncertainty in advertising and property markets.

In the three month period to June 30, Daily Mail and General Trust said total advertising revenues across its DMG Media unit were down by an underlying 4 percent, with a 10 percent decline in print advertising being partly offset by 12 percent growth in digital advertising.

In the three weeks since June 26, and after the June 23 referendum, the advertising market improved slightly, with print advertising down 8 percent and digital advertising growing 19 percent.

"The 'Brexit' result of the UK referendum has created some uncertainty, notably in respect of the UK advertising and property markets," it said. "However, DMGT continues to benefit from being a diversified portfolio operating in multiple sectors."

