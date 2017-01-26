LONDON Jan 26 The owner of the Daily Mail newspaper cut the revenue outlook for its Information division on Thursday, saying the unit had been hit by a slowdown in the British property market.

Shares in Daily Mail and General Trust fell 7 percent after it reduced its revenue forecast for the Information unit to mid-single digit growth, from a previous forecast of high-single digit growth.

Daily Mail said its overall profit outlook for the year was unchanged and that it was otherwise trading in line with its expectations. First quarter revenue came in at 520 million pounds ($657 million), in line with last year on an underlying basis.

The group also said that it had reduced its stake in Euromoney, a separate business information company, from around 67 percent to around 49 percent.

Euromoney added that it was trading was in-line with the board's expectations, though underlying revenues fell by 5 percent. ($1 = 0.7914 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)