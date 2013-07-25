LONDON, July 25 Britain's Daily Mail
said advertising growth at its MailOnline site and strength in
its business-to-business (B2B) unit boosted underlying
third-quarter revenue by 3 percent.
The company, which publishes the Daily Mail and Mail on
Sunday tabloids, said on Thursday that underlying third-quarter
revenue came in at 448 million pounds ($688 million) and that
its outlook for the year was unchanged.
In May, Daily Mail said it expected to deliver solid growth
in profits this year driven by strength in its events division.
The group has had to rely on its more stable
business-to-business (B2B) division and events unit in recent
years to withstand the pressures on the consumer division from
falling advertising revenues.
The company, which is also home to London's Metro free paper
and is the majority owner of business-to-business media group
Euromoney, said that while newspaper advertising
revenues fell 7 percent in the period, advertising revenues at
its newspaper companion websites soared 41 percent.
Engagement with the MailOnline site continued to rise, said
the company, up 29 percent in June on a monthly unique browser
basis.
Euromoney said separately on Thursday that its revenues in
the quarter rose 2 percent to 113.5 million pounds, helped by
its events business and higher subscription sales.