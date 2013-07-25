LONDON, July 25 Daily Mail and General Trust , publisher of The Daily Mail newspaper, said advertising sales growth at its MailOnline website helped boost underlying sales in its third quarter.

The group, which also publishes The Mail on Sunday and London's Metro paper, said on Thursday advertising revenues at its newspaper companion websites increased 41 percent, while newspaper advertising revenues fell 7 percent in the period.

The company said engagement with the MailOnline site continued to rise and was up 29 percent in June on a monthly unique browser basis.

A growing number of newspaper groups are moving online and away from print. German publisher Axel Springer, for example, on Thursday agreed to sell its regional newspapers, TV programme guides and women's magazines to a German rival.

Daily Mail and General's underlying third-quarter revenue rose 3 percent to 448 million pounds ($688 million). The company said its outlook for the year was unchanged.

The group said in May it expected to deliver solid growth in profits this year driven by strength in its events division.

It has had to rely on its more stable business publishing division and events business over the past few years to offset pressures on the consumer division from falling advertising revenues.

The company is also the majority owner of business-to-business media group Euromoney.

It said total underlying advertising revenues were down 3 percent in the first three weeks of its fourth quarter.

Investec analysts said this was partially expected given a tough comparable period last year when the London Olympics boosted advertising sales.

"Ad sales are down in the 1st 3 weeks of 4Q, to some extent as expected given Olympic comparable fall-out, but should recover in the rest of 2H given the recent royal baby and digital growth."

Euromoney said separately on Thursday that its revenues in the quarter rose 2 percent to 113.5 million pounds, helped by its events business and higher subscription sales.

Shares in Daily Mail group were down 0.6 percent.