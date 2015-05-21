May 21 Rothermere Continuation Limited will sell 2.8 million existing shares in Daily Mail and General Trust Plc via an accelerated bookbuild, the bookrunner on the deal said on Thursday.

UBS, which is acting as the sole bookrunner on the deal, has priced the placing at 9.50 pounds, valuing the offering at 26.6 million pounds.

Rothermere Continuation has agreed to a 90-day lock-up period following the close of the transaction, UBS said. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)