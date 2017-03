LONDON, June 5 Daily Mail And General Trust Plc

* Zoopla property group ipo price range

* Price range is set at 200 pence to 250 pence per share.

* Mid-point of price range implies a market capitalisation for zoopla of approximately £940 million

* Final pricing is currently expected to be announced on or around 19 june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)