LONDON, June 5 Zoopla Property Group
IPO-ZPGL.L, the property website majority owned by Daily Mail
And General Trust, said its shares would be priced at
200 to 250 pence in an initial public offer that will value the
group at 940 million pounds ($1.57 billion).
The main shareholders, which also include Countrywide
and LSL Property Services, are selling between
31 percent and 50 percent of their aggregate holdings. No new
shares will be issued.
The flotation of the country's second-largest property
website follows recent listings by online groups AO World
and Just Eat and property agent Foxtons last year.
The shares will be sold to institutional investors and the
estate agents who pay to list properties on its websites, Zoopla
said on Thursday.
Zoopla, which was launched in 2008, draws more than 40
million visits a month to its websites and mobile applications,
compared with about 80 million visits for its larger rival
Rightmove.
The company, which is 52.6 percent held by the Daily Mail
owner, makes 86 percent of its revenue from the subscription
fees paid by estate agents to list their properties, with the
rest coming from advertising and the sale of research data.
Final pricing of the shares and conditional trading is
expected to commence on June 19.
($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Li-Mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)