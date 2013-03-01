BRIEF-Mitel announces closing of new credit facility
* Mitel networks - new us$500 million credit facility will consist of a us$150 million term loan and a us$350 million revolving credit facility, both will mature in 2022
March 1 The alert and brief on Numis raising its price target on Daily Mail and General Trust is wrong and is withdrawn. Numis did not make any change to the price target. STORY_NUMBER: WNAB00XHV STORY_DATE: 01/03/2013 STORY_TIME: 0657 GMT (Writing by Rodney Joyce)
* Shutterstock Inc - availability of a curated collection of images within Amazon's newly launched posters & prints program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 9 Individuals cannot demand that personal data be erased from company records in an official register, the European Union's top court ruled on Thursday, limiting the "right to be forgotten".