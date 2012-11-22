BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
LONDON Nov 22 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC : * Profit* before tax of £255M, up 10% * FY group revenues down 1%, an underlying# increase of 3% * Share buy back programme of up to £100M over the coming year * Entered new FY with our businesses performing well & in line with our
expectations * Full year dividend increased by 6% to 18.0P. * B2b businesses are expected to make good progress in the year ahead
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
