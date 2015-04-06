Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, April 6 French media group Vivendi has made a 250 million euro ($274.65 million) indicative offer for most of Dailymotion, the video-sharing website owned by French telecoms group Orange, a source said on Monday.
The source said that Orange's board would meet on Tuesday to discuss Vivendi's proposal.
Vivendi, Orange and the French government all declined to comment.
Le Monde had earlier reported Vivendi's plans to make the offer.
($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic, writing by Astrid Wendlandt. Editing by Jean-Michel Belot and Jane Merriman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order