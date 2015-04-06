PARIS, April 6 French media group Vivendi has made a 250 million euro ($274.65 million) indicative offer for most of Dailymotion, the video-sharing website owned by French telecoms group Orange, a source said on Monday.

The source said that Orange's board would meet on Tuesday to discuss Vivendi's proposal.

Vivendi, Orange and the French government all declined to comment.

Le Monde had earlier reported Vivendi's plans to make the offer.

