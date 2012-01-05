* New York Daily News hires Colin Myler as new editor
* Myler replaces Convey
* Myler previously worked at News of the World, NY Post
(Adds interview in para 5 & 6)
By Paul Thomasch and Georgina Prodhan
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 4 The Daily News of
New York has hired former News of the World editor Colin Myler
as its editor in chief, an appointment that is certain to add
spice to the newspaper's long and heated rivalry with Rupert
Murdoch's New York Post.
Myler, who replaces Kevin Convey, had long been a close
lieutenant of Murdoch, serving as managing editor of the New
York Post before he was brought to London in 2007 to clean up
the scandal-plagued News of the World.
The hiring of Myler, 59, means he will now be in direct
competition with Murdoch, whose News Corp. owns the New
York Post and owned the News of the World until it closed this
past summer.
Myler will start his job Jan. 10.
Publisher Mort Zuckerman, who announced the hiring in a memo
on Wednesday, denied that the decision had anything to do with
striking a blow against either the New York Post or Murdoch.
"I have lot of respect and affection for Rupert," he said in
an interview. "I don't do anything in business to either hurt
him or help him."
The Daily News, the largest-circulation daily newspaper in
New York, has been engaged in a long, expensive and often nasty
competition with the New York Post. Myler served as executive
editor and managing editor of the New York Post from 2001 to
2007.
"He was quite successful at the Post," said British media
commentator Steve Hewlett. "He knows the market very well. He's
won his spurs in that marketplace, and also of course he has no
reason to thank Rupert Murdoch for anything now."
Myler's relationship with the Murdoch family, and Rupert's
son James in particular, deteriorated over recent months into
finger-pointing and accusations in the aftermath of the News of
the World hacking scandal.
Myler was brought to News of the World to set straight a
tabloid that was already under intense scrutiny from politicians
and the public. Earlier that year, one of the paper's employees
had been jailed for hacking into voice mail accounts.
Journalists who previously worked with Myler described him
as a demanding editor, one with high standards.
"I quite liked him really, but he could be quite scary,"
said one former News of the World journalist. "My impression was
he played things straight. If he felt you'd done something and
ballsed it up he wouldn't forget it. If he felt you'd been
incompetent over something he wouldn't forget it."
In 2011, more disclosures came to light about earlier
episodes of phone hacking at News of the World, and News Corp
eventually made the decision to shut down the 168-year old
tabloid.
In statements to the parliamentary committee investigating
the events, Myler has contradicted James Murdoch's account of
how much he knew about the breadth of hacking at the paper.
Myler told the committee that he warned the younger Murdoch
in early 2008 that the hacking went beyond a single reporter,
testimony that appeared to be backed up by a series of emails.
James Murdoch, whose handling of the phone hacking crisis
has raised questions about his status as presumptive heir to his
father, said he did not read the emails.
"Myler's version of events has been substantiated by
evidence," said London-based media analyst Clair Enders.
"It is entirely possible that James Murdoch did not read
those emails, but Myler did bring the matter to his attention.
It dispelled the cloud that was hanging over him in relation to
whether he had gone off on his own tangent and was culpable in
some way."
(Reporting By Paul Thomasch in New York and Georgina Prodhan in
London; Editing by Carol Bishopric, Steve Orlofsky and Ed Lane)