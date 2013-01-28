NABERN, Germany Jan 28 Three global carmakers
joined forces on Monday to develop a line of affordable fuel
cell cars for sale starting in 2017 in what could be the first
major advance for the promising zero-emission technology.
Daimler, Ford and Nissan said the
new alliance sends a clear signal to suppliers, policymakers and
the industry to encourage the further development of hydrogen
infrastructure worldwide.
"We believe we were never as close to reaching a
breakthrough in fuel cell cars as today thanks to this
partnership," Daimler research and development chief Thomas
Weber said on Monday.