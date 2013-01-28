* Three link up to speed up large-scale market launch
* Other carmakers such as Renault invited to join
* Alliance aims to build six-digit number of fuel cell cars
By Christiaan Hetzner
NABERN, Germany, Jan 28 Daimler, Ford
and Nissan plan to develop and launch affordable
fuel-cell vehicles within five years, in the latest sign of
increasing cooperation among automakers to meet ever-tighter
global emissions rules.
Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler, whose hydrogen-powered car
technologies are the most advanced but still prohibitively
expensive, will pool investment with its Japanese and U.S.
partners under a contract announced on Monday.
The programme aims to cut the technology's costs and launch
the world's first fuel-cell vehicles for the mass market in
2017, the companies said.
"We are firing the starting gun with this deal," Daimler
development chief Thomas Weber told reporters in Nabern, home to
the company's fuel-cell programme. Combined sales volumes for
the new models would reach six figures, he predicted.
By spreading development costs - and using Ford and Nissan's
sales volumes to help cover them - Daimler is giving up some of
its lead on the technology for faster implementation and a
stronger business model.
The three-way deal follows a similar announcement by Toyota
and BMW, which outlined plans last week to
launch fuel-cell vehicles around 2020.
Pure-electric cars are struggling to gain a foothold even in
markets where they get generous subsidies, so manufacturers are
looking for other ways to meet emissions limits in China, Europe
and the United States.
Hybrid vehicles, which combine a combustion engine with an
electric motor and rechargeable battery, are gaining ground but
will struggle to deliver the fuel efficiency needed to meet the
next wave of regulations coming into force in 2020-25.
Fuel-cell cars, in common with rechargeable models like
Nissan's Leaf, are propelled by electric motors. But instead of
a battery, a "stack" of cells combines hydrogen with oxygen from
the air to generate the electricity.
This means fuel-cell cars largely avoid the "range anxiety"
weighing on electric cars. They can fill up in minutes at a
hydrogen pump and drive several times the typical 160-kilometre
range of a battery car, which needs anything from 30 minutes to
eight hours to recharge.
INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED
The three carmakers said their plan sent a signal to
suppliers, governments and broader industry to go ahead with
infrastructure investment in hydrogen filling stations.
Keen to get the ball rolling in its home market, Daimler
has joined with industrial gas producer Linde to
install 20 hydrogen filling stations in Germany.
Fuel cells face a chicken-and-egg problem that has also
blighted electric cars: buyers remain wary until a refuelling
network is rolled out, but infrastructure investors are waiting
for the vehicles to become widespread first.
Current manufacturing costs for the vehicles themselves are
still more than twice those of equivalent lithium-ion battery
models - but may come down much faster, some analysts say.
"Lithium-ion batteries are not the silver bullet everyone
thought - just look at Boeing and the Dreamliner," said IHS
Automotive analyst Christoph Stuermer, referring to electrical
problems that have grounded the U.S. planemaker's flagship jet.
"People are realising they can't put all their eggs in one
basket," he said.
South Korean group Hyundai has said it expects
to halve production costs for fuel-cell cars to 50 million won
($46,000).
Monday's announcement upgrades Daimler's existing fuel-cell
research venture with Ford and brings in Nissan. The German
luxury carmaker entered a broad-based strategic alliance with
Nissan and its French affiliate Renault in 2010.
While Mercedes has been at the forefront of fuel-cell
research, German rival BMW had initially backed a rival liquid
hydrogen technology. Under last week's deal, BMW gains access to
Toyota's fuel cells in exchange for some of its own carbon-fibre
know-how.
General Motors Co has made more progress on fuel
cells than Daimler or Toyota, GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson
said on Monday, but the U.S. carmaker is holding back until
refuelling networks are rolled out and the technology is less
costly.
"None of them are as far along as we are," Akerson told
reporters after announcing a $600 million investment in GM's
Kansas City, Kansas, assembly plant. "But we're not going to
press this thing into the marketplace before the infrastructure
is ready."
Hyundai is also betting on fuel cells to leapfrog battery
technology and showed hydrogen-powered production models at last
September's Paris auto show.
As Daimler and many peers are increasingly convinced,
hydrogen cars now offer "the greatest potential for
emission-free driving," Weber said.