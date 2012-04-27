FRANKFURT, April 27 German automotive group
Daimler finance chief Bodo Uebber refuted speculation
on Friday that the company could be acquired, amid news reports
that Gulf emirate Abu Dhabi and its Aabar investment fund is
exiting its stake.
"We are not a takeover candidate, we're a healthy company
with a balanced shareholder structure," he told reporters during
a conference call after Daimler published first-quarter
financial results.
Daimler expects to achieve a free cash flow from its
industrial operations this year that is more than enough to fund
its April dividend payment of 2.35 billions, a spokesman for the
company said.
He was clarifying a comment Uebber during conference call
referring to "operating cash flow", explaining that Uebber meant
free cash flow from ongoing operations.
"This does not include any possible cash contributions for
pension obligations or any investments stemming from mergers and
acquisitions," Uebber had said.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)