UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Dec 30 Daimler on Monday said a Luxemburg-based company named Aabar Holdings S.a.r.l., had raised its voting rights in Daimler to 6.77 percent.
Aabar Holdings had exceeded the ownership threshold of 5 percent on December 23, 2013, Daimler said in a regulatory statement to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Aabar Holdings now controlled 72,432,821 voting rights, equivalent to 6.77 percent, Daimler said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources