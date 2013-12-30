FRANKFURT Dec 30 Daimler on Monday said a Luxemburg-based company named Aabar Holdings S.a.r.l., had raised its voting rights in Daimler to 6.77 percent.

Aabar Holdings had exceeded the ownership threshold of 5 percent on December 23, 2013, Daimler said in a regulatory statement to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Aabar Holdings now controlled 72,432,821 voting rights, equivalent to 6.77 percent, Daimler said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Editing by Thomas Atkins)