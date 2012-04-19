FRANKFURT, April 19 Abu Dhabi is to exit its investment in German carmaker Daimler, a German magazine reported on Thursday.

The Gulf state's investment fund Aabar is currently discussing ways of disposing of its remaining stake after having cut its holding to 3 percent from 9 percent, manager magazin reported, citing company sources.

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi, which accounts for more than half of the UAE's economy, is reviewing its overseas investment portfolio as part of measures to instill more discipline in dealmaking among its investment firms.

Daimler was not immediately available for comment.

The Daimler website shows Aabar controls 9.04 percent of Daimler, comprising a direct 3.1 percent stake plus shares over which it has a right to redelivery.

Shares in Daimler were down 0.9 percent at 41.64 euros at 0938 GMT. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)