FRANKFURT, April 19 Daimler's largest
investor, the oil rich emirate of Abu Dhabi, is preparing to
sell its 9 percent stake in the German automotive group, two
sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday,
confirming a magazine report.
"Abu Dhabi has been mulling an exit for some time now," said
one of the sources.
The emirate's sovereign wealth fund Aabar became
Daimler's largest investor after buying a 9.1 percent holding
for 1.95 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in 2009.
The German carmaker's share price has since doubled, meaning
the stake now has a market value of just over 4 billion euros.
A Daimler spokesman said the car maker had no knowledge of
any plans by Aabar to reduce its Daimler stake, adding that
there had been no talks with Aarbar on the matter.
(Reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Hendrick Sackmann)