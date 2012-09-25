By Nate Raymond
| Sept 25
Sept 25 Hundreds of former Chrysler LLC
executives claiming they lost retirement benefits because of age
bias can sue the company's former parent Daimler AG,
a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday.
More than 450 former auto executives have said they lost
retirement benefits in Chrysler's 2009 bankruptcy.
The decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
partially revives a lawsuit against Germany's Daimler and a unit
of State Street Corp, the trustee of the former
executives' retirement plan.
The appeals court upheld the dismissal of other claims of
breaches of fiduciary duties by the defendants.
Mayer Morganroth, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said
reinstatement of the age discrimination claims would allow his
clients to pursue "hundreds of millions of dollars" in damages.
Daimler spokeswoman Andrea Berg said the company was still
reviewing the decision but was pleased that the appeals court
had upheld most of the lower court's ruling. "In any event,
Daimler intends to continue to defend this case vigorously," she
said.
A State Street representative did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The former executives claimed that following the bankruptcy,
they lost much or all of their benefits under a supplemental
executive retirement plan.
They also claimed Daimler and State Street hid the true
state of Chrysler's finances before selling its majority stake
in the company to the private equity firm Cerberus Capital
Management LP in 2007.
Daimler owned Chrysler from 1998 to 2007 and kept a minority
interest in the No. 3 U.S. automaker when Cerberus took over in
2007.
Cerberus Capital was the majority owner and ran Chrysler
until 2009, when the company was restructured in a
government-sponsored bankruptcy that led to its management
control by Italy's Fiat SpA. Fiat since has become
majority owner of Chrysler Group LLC.
The former executives claimed Daimler discriminated against
them in 2005 and 2006 when the company and State Street used
retirement plan trust assets to buy annuities for some active
Chrysler executives and selected retirees to protect them from
future shortfalls.
The plaintiffs said that because the company did not also
buy them annuities, they suffered when the retirement plan did
not survive the bankruptcy intact.
In June 2011, the lawsuit was dismissed entirely by U.S.
District Judge Julian Cook in Detroit.
Tuesday's decision was issued by a three-judge panel of the
appeals court, which sits in Cincinnati, Ohio.
In dismissing the claims over fiduciary duty, the appeals
court said the plaintiffs' allegations, which arose out of
Michigan state law, were trumped by the federal Employee
Retirement Income Security Act, a federal law regulating
employee benefit plans.
In Tuesday's decision, Judge Jeffrey Sutton wrote that the
state law-based claims of age discrimination were not preempted
by the ERISA.
He also found that the discrimination claims were not
"implausible" because the executives who got the annuities were
younger than the ones who did not.
The case is Loffredo v. Daimler AG, 6th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, 11-1824.