UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Affalterbach, Germany, Sept 9 Daimler is "fundamentally open" to talks on deeper cooperation with Aston Martin's new chief executive, the head of the German luxury carmaker Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.
Speaking a week after the British carmaker named Nissan executive Andy Palmer as its new boss, Zetsche said Palmer would be missed in Daimler's dealings with Renault-Nissan but a plus in its collaboration with Aston.
"It's now up the new CEO to further develop Aston Martin's strategy," the Daimler chief executive told Reuters when asked about deeper cooperation with privately held Aston Martin.
"We're fundamentally open to all talks," he said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Laurence Frost)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources