Sept 18 Mercedes-Benz, the luxury brand of
Daimler AG, has received one of the first California
licenses for self-driving cars, the company said on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Volkswagen AG's luxury Audi
brand said it received the first such license. On Tuesday,
permits for autonomous cars undergoing testing became a
requirement in the largest U.S. state.
Previously, automakers and Google Inc were allowed
to test self-driving vehicles without a license.
Mercedes-Benz engineers will "teach" the autonomous cars how
to operate safely on U.S. roads using different methods than are
used in the testing and development of the cars in Germany,
according to officials at Daimler and Mercedes-Benz.
Daimler and Volkswagen are both based in Germany.
Mercedes said its test drivers "must recognize clearly when
the car is in autonomous driving mode and must be able to
override this mode at any time; in addition, the car must be
capable of stopping autonomously at any time."
Audi said it was the first automaker to obtain a license for
an autonomous car in Nevada, in 2012.
