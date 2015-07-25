(Corrects paper to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung)
FRANKFURT, July 25 German carmaker Daimler
is planning to test self-driving trucks as early as
this year, executive board member Wolfgang Bernhard told a
German newspaper.
"We are positive that we will get approval for tests on
German motorways within the next weeks," Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung quoted him as saying. "Then we will start
immediately."
First tests of semi-autonomous trucks will take place in
Daimler's home state Baden-Wuerttemberg while the start of
production is 2-3 years away, Bernhard, who is in charge of
Daimler's trucks business, told the paper.
"We are leaders in this technology and will stand up for
ourselves," Bernhard said, acknowledging that Apple,
Google and other companies were trying to position
themselves in the promising business of autonomous driving.
He said that Daimler was unfazed by moves of companies like
Apple to poach Daimler employees. "That is a clear sign of
recognition if Apple decides that your business - cars - are so
important to them that they want to be part of it."
Google earlier this month began testing its self-driving
cars in Austin, Texas, expanding efforts to gather information
on how the prototypes interact with traffic, road conditions and
people.
Technology groups as well as automotive manufacturers and
suppliers have said the technology to build self-driving cars
should be ready by 2020.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ros Russell)