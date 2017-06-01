(Repeats to attach to corrected alerts)

By Jake Spring

BEIJING, June 1 German automaker Daimler said on Thursday it will become a minority shareholder in its Chinese joint venture partner Beijing Automotive Group's (BAIC Group) electric vehicle subsidiary.

Daimler, which makes Mercedes-Benz brand cars, will also upgrade current JV production facilities with BAIC to produce new energy vehicles.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by Nick Macfie)