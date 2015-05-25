FRANKFURT May 25 German carmaker Daimler
is to make software from web services company Baidu
available in its Chinese Mercedes-Benz cars as part of
a trend of deepening ties between carmakers and consumer
technology companies.
Carmakers are seeking to extend information and
entertainment services available in vehicles, as well as
smartphone compatibility, in an era of increasingly congested
traffic.
Daimler and Chinese tech giant Baidu announced their tie-up
on Monday at consumer electronics show CES in Shanghai.
The Mercedes-Benz cars will include Baidu software that
allows users to access content from their smartphones via their
dashboards, such as music and Internet services.
The companies did not say when the first cars including the
Baidu application would be produced.
The deal comes as the battle to buy Nokia's maps
business, which is regarded as an important asset to develop
self-driving cars, is heating up.
It has become a three-way race between German carmakers
Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen's Audi on the
one hand, competing with a consortium including Uber and Baidu,
and a third group including China's Tencent and Navinfo, people
familiar with the process have told Reuters.
Separately, Daimler said on Saturday it would explore
wireless recharging of mobile phones in cars as well as the
recharging of electric cars without cables, in partnership with
chipmaker Qualcomm.
