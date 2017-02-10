FRANKFURT Feb 10 German group Daimler said on Friday that the head of its trucks division, Wolfgang Bernhard, has stepped down from the management board at his own request and for personal reasons, a year before his contract was due to run out.

Bernhard has been released from his duties with immediate effect, the company said in a statement. Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche will take charge at Daimler Trucks & Buses until a successor to Bernhard is appointed, it added. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)