FRANKFURT Feb 9 Daimler trucks chief Wolfgang Bernhard, a maverick manager once seen as a successor to Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche, has made clear he does not want his contract extended, German magazine Der Spiegel said.

Bernhard's contract is due to expire in February 2018. Daimler declined to comment.

Spiegel said supervisory board members, who were going to discuss extending Bernhard's contract at a meeting on Friday, were surprised to learn that Bernhard would not stay on if offered an extension, Der Spiegel said, citing unidentified company sources. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ilona Wissenbach; editing by Susan Thomas)