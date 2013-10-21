* Agricultural development ministry buys 2,884 heavy trucks
* Mercedes Benz truck unit to unveil 2014-2015 plan Sunday
SAO PAULO, Oct 21 German automaker Daimler AG
is preparing a two-year investment plan for
commercial vehicle production in Brazil after winning an order
for 2,884 heavy trucks from the agricultural development
ministry on Monday.
The Mercedes Benz bus and trucks division will announce its
investments for 2014 and 2015 on Sunday, a spokeswoman said
after the announcement of the latest order.
The deal, coming after 1.2 billion reais ($552 million) of
public orders in Brazil for Volkswagen's bus and
heavy truck unit, MAN SE, highlights how public
spending is driving a rebound in Brazilian truck output.
Bus and heavy truck production in Brazil jumped nearly 50
percent through September this year from the same period of 2012
as tax perks and government purchases revived the sector from
the impact of new emissions rules at the end of last year.
Already this month, Daimler announced plans to invest about
$230 million in a new luxury car plant making up to 20,000
Mercedes-Benz C-Class and GLA vehicles annually.