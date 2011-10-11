* Aabar says still controls 9.04 pct of Daimler

* Aabar says still supports Daimler management, strategy

* Drop in shareholding not result of permanent share sale

* Put up 43.1 mln Daimler shares as collateral for 2009 purchase (Adds Aabar statement, details, background)

FRANKFURT, OCT 11 - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Aabar Investments appeared to cut its stake in Daimler (DAIGn.DE) nearly in half in July, dropping just below the 5 percent threshold only to now say that the cause was a legal technicality.

According to a regulatory disclosure by the German carmaker, Aabar informed Daimler earlier on Tuesday that it owned barely less than 5 percent of the company's stock on July 8.

A spokeswoman for Aabar declined to say why Daimler was not informed earlier of the move.

A statement by Aabar clarified that it still effectively controlled a 9.04 percent share, and blamed the technical drop on 8,000 stock options that were exercised.

"Aabar remains fully committed to its position in Daimler and continues to be supportive of Daimler's management and strategy," it said, adding the development was "not a result of a permanent divestiture of Daimler shares by Aabar."

The fund said it continues to own 53.3 million shares in Daimler directly, and also has the right to redelivery of an additional 43.1 million shares.

Legal ownership of the latter tranche was transferred, however, by way of lending the stock as collateral to finance Aabar's original acquisition of Daimler shares in March 2009, reducing its direct stake to just above the 5 percent mandatory disclosure threshold.

Aabar became Daimler's largest investor after buying a 9.1 percent holding in Daimler for 1.95 billion euros ($2.66 billion), or 20.27 euros per share, through a capital increase that excluded existing shareholders.

Daimler shares closed on Tuesday up 1.4 percent at 35.85 euros.

($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)