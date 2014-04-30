Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2005 GMT on Tuesday:
FRANKFURT, April 30 Daimler AG : * Shares open 2.5 percent lower after Q1 results
March 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2005 GMT on Tuesday:
PARIS, March 21 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into Fiat Chrysler over allegations that the carmaker cheated in diesel emission tests, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
March 21 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles spokesman says: