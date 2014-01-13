BRIEF-Lazard Ltd CEO Kenneth Jacobs' FY 2016 total compensation $11.64 mln vs $11.68 mln
* Lazard ltd - ceo kenneth jacobs' fy 2016 total compensation $11.64 million versus $11.68 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
DETROIT Jan 13 Daimler AG : * Chief executive says may achieve 2 billion euros annual cost savings target
ahead of end 2014 deadline * Says plans to meet demand for c-class in the U.S. with local production * Says sees annual demand in U.S. for c-class of about 60,000 vehicles
* Lazard ltd - ceo kenneth jacobs' fy 2016 total compensation $11.64 million versus $11.68 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
* TSX closes down 165.21 points, or 1.06 percent, at 15,379.61
* Tiger global management llc reports 9 percent passive stake in teladoc inc, as of march 14, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: