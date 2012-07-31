* Problem affects three bus models made between 2006-2011

* Electric plug connections are source of problem

* Daimler advised buyers to have plug connections checked

BERLIN, July 31 German vehicle maker Daimler has alerted buyers of 7,200 buses to a possible defect in some plug connectors which could cause a fire, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The problem at the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands affects bus models Intouro, Integro and Multiclass, of which Daimler sold about 10,000 between 2006 and 2011, spokeswoman Uta Leitner told Reuters by telephone.

She said there was a risk that electric plug connections could corrode, creating the risk of fire, if water leaked into the driver's cabin.

Stuttgart-based Daimler sold close to 40,000 buses worldwide last year, of which just over 2,200 were delivered in Germany.

Leitner said the company had notified buyers of the affected buses and advised them to have the electric plug connections examined and replaced during their next service checks if necessary.

Daimler Buses is the company's smallest division, generating only about 4 percent of its annual revenues, with the bulk of sales coming from trucks and Mercedes-Benz cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)