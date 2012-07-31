* Problem affects three bus models made between 2006-2011
* Electric plug connections are source of problem
* Daimler advised buyers to have plug connections checked
BERLIN, July 31 German vehicle maker Daimler
has alerted buyers of 7,200 buses to a possible
defect in some plug connectors which could cause a fire, a
company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The problem at the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands affects
bus models Intouro, Integro and Multiclass, of which Daimler
sold about 10,000 between 2006 and 2011, spokeswoman Uta Leitner
told Reuters by telephone.
She said there was a risk that electric plug connections
could corrode, creating the risk of fire, if water leaked into
the driver's cabin.
Stuttgart-based Daimler sold close to 40,000 buses worldwide
last year, of which just over 2,200 were delivered in Germany.
Leitner said the company had notified buyers of the affected
buses and advised them to have the electric plug connections
examined and replaced during their next service checks if
necessary.
Daimler Buses is the company's smallest division, generating
only about 4 percent of its annual revenues, with the bulk of
sales coming from trucks and Mercedes-Benz cars.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)