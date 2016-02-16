* Daimler appoints Swede to top engineering post

* Daimler CEO Zetsche gets contract extension until 2019 (Writes through with context)

FRANKFURT Feb 16 Daimler promoted Ola Kaellenius a 46-year-old Swede to become board member for research and development next year, a move which puts him in pole position to succeed Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche after 2019.

Stuttgart-based Daimler announced it had extended Zetsche's contract by three years, in a widely expected move, giving the car and truck maker time to groom a younger generation of managers for the top job.

Kaellenius has emerged as a strong candidate for when Zetsche does step down.

"With Ola Kaellenius we are appointing an experienced board colleague with extensive expertise in the passenger car business as board of management member for research & development," said Manfred Bischoff, chairman of the supervisory board of Daimler AG.

"At the same time, we are positioning the board of management to be younger and more international", he added.

For Kaellenius, currently responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales, the R&D job is an opportunity to improve his engineering know-how.

With a master's degree in International Management from the Stockholm School of Economics he lacks the classic engineering background.

Zetsche's contract extension effectively rules out trucks division head Wolfgang Bernhard, China boss Hubertus Troska and finance chief Bodo Uebber as potential Zetsche successors. All three will be aged close to 60 in 2019, when Daimler will choose its next chief executive.

As a result, the role is likely to fall to a member of a younger generation of managers.

Aside from Kaellenius two other executives in their late forties are seen as potential future leaders -- Markus Schaefer and Klaus Zehender, who run manufacturing and procurement respectively at Mercedes-Benz.

Zetsche's extension was expected and comes after the car and truck maker posted record profits and car sales in 2015. Zetsche has successfully turned around Mercedes-Benz during his decade as chief executive, following a disastrous merger with Chrysler.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Keith Weir)