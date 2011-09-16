(Repeats for additional subscribers without changes to text)
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 German public prosecutors
have started investigating Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive
Dieter Zetsche on suspicions of involuntary manslaughter
involving the fatal accident of a 27-year-old engineer caused by
an intern on a test track.
"There is an investigation," senior public prosecutor
Alexander Retemeyer told Reuters on Friday, confirming a report
in German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung.
"It is highly doubtful that the chief executive personally
can be held responsible for this, however."
A spokesman for Daimler said the company was not informed of
any investigation, and if there was one, it should be directed
at the group's management board and not Zetsche personally.
The Stuttgarter Zeitung reported earlier that the parents of
the 27-year old engineer felt the company should not have put
the intern behind the wheel of a fast car on a test track.
"There is already a ruling from the district court in
Papenburg in which the judge expressly found that Daimler could
not be held at fault in any way for the accident," the Daimler
spokesman added.
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener)