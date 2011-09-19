FRANKFURT, Sept 19 German public prosecutors have dropped an investigation into Daimler (DAIGn.DE) Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, they said on Monday.

The public prosecutors in Osnabrueck said there was no basis to show board duties had been contravened in the fatal accident involving a 27-year-old engineer caused by an intern on a test track.

The parents of the engineer felt the company should not have put the intern behind the wheel of a fast car on a test track.

The public prosecutors had confirmed the investigation on Friday but said then they felt it was highly doubtful Zetsche could be held responsible.

