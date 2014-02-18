UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 18 German carmaker Daimler said on Tuesday it had extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber by five years, until the end of 2019.
Uebber's contract was due to expire until 2014. He has been a board member at the Stuttgart-based maker of luxury cars and trucks since 2003.
The company had extended the contract of Dieter Zetsche, its chief executive, by only three years. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources