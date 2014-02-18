FRANKFURT Feb 18 German carmaker Daimler said on Tuesday it had extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber by five years, until the end of 2019.

Uebber's contract was due to expire until 2014. He has been a board member at the Stuttgart-based maker of luxury cars and trucks since 2003.

The company had extended the contract of Dieter Zetsche, its chief executive, by only three years. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)