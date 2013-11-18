BEIJING Nov 18 Daimler < and its Chinese partner BAIC Motor will sign a new strategic cooperation agreement on Tuesday, BAIC Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday.

Daimler will become "one of BAIC's important partners" with shareholding rights", Xu said at a ceremony to officially open a new Mercedes-Benz engine plant in Beijing.

"We will never be able to live apart from each other."

In February, Daimler had announced it would buy a 12 percent stake in BAIC Motor and get two seats on the board. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)