FRANKFURT Dec 20 Daimler is
looking for a Chinese investor that could take a 5-10 percent
stake in the luxury carmaker, Germany's manager magazin reported
in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday, citing
company sources.
The magazine said Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber had
hired an investment bank to arrange a potential deal. China
Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign
wealth fund, is considered the front runner, it said.
Daimler declined to comment on the report. CIC was not
immediately available for comment.
Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche in July said he would
welcome additional investors from China, but added he did not
think the Chinese would try to take control.
