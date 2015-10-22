UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Oct 22 Daimler expects the Chinese auto market to expand by about 5 to 6 percent per year over the long term with a chance that growth in the luxury segment could outpace that, finance chief Bodo Uebber said.
A faster growing middle class in the world's biggest auto market could underpin any future expansion of the luxury segment, Uebber said on Thursday during an analyst call on the automaker's third-quarter results. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.