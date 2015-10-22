BERLIN Oct 22 Daimler expects the Chinese auto market to expand by about 5 to 6 percent per year over the long term with a chance that growth in the luxury segment could outpace that, finance chief Bodo Uebber said.

A faster growing middle class in the world's biggest auto market could underpin any future expansion of the luxury segment, Uebber said on Thursday during an analyst call on the automaker's third-quarter results. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)