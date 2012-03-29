FRANKFURT, March 29 Daimler's premium
car brand Mercedes-Benz said it had ramped up margin-eroding
incentives in China to boost sales of its flagship S-Class
saloon in February, pledging to reduce the amount considerably
in the future.
"This was not 25 percent or so. On an average base, the
S-Class in China was sold with a rebate, with a discount, by the
dealer of 12 percent in February. This was reduced to a figure
of 8 percent in March," Mercedes sales chief Joachim Schmidt.
"We will go further down in a range of maybe 5 percent or
so. (...) It's not the case that we are giving discounts like
hell."
Schmidt said the discount was necessary to clear out
inventories ahead of the launch of a special derivative, the
S-Class Grand Edition.
Any sustained deterioration in its pricing power poses a
risk to Mercedes-Benz's target to achieve an operating margin of
10 percent on average over the business cycle starting 2013.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)