UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
FRANKFURT, April 23 Daimler's flagship luxury brand Mercedes-Benz expects it will at least keep pace with the 15-20 percent growth of the overall premium car market in China this year, its chief executive said.
China is the key growth driver for companies like BMW and Mercedes. Volkswagen's Audi counts China as its single largest market, responsible for a quarter of its volumes.
Last year, the Mercedes brand increased sales in China by nearly 31 percent to 193,339 vehicles, or 15 percent of its total figure for 2011. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger, writing by Christiaan Hetzner)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it was closing inquiries into sponsored data programs and TV services offered by AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Comcast Corp , T-Mobile USA Inc without taking any action.
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, helped by gains for the country's biggest banks, which stand to benefit moves to scale back regulations in the U.S. financial industry, and a surge in Hudson's Bay Co on a takeover move.