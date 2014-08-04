SHANGHAI Aug 4 Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz said the German luxury auto brand would cut prices
on more than 10,000 spare parts by 15 percent on average less
than a month after it announced a sweeping reduction of prices
for repair and maintenance services.
The move, announced over the weekend on Merecdes-Benz's
China market website, comes as pressure from China's
anti-monopoly regulators builds on global automakers to do away
with what those government regulators consider price-gouging on
repair and replacement components by many foreign auto brands.
China is stepping up efforts to bring companies in
compliance with an anti-monopoly law enacted in 2008, having in
recent years targeted industries ranging from drugmakers and
milk-powder producers to jewelers and technology firms.
Such investigations have led to big fines on a number
multinational firms including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
and Danone SA.
Starting Sept. 1, Mercedes-Benz will voluntarily cut prices
on more than 10,000 spare parts by 15 percent on average,
covering all of its models in China, "in response to an
anti-monopoly investigation" by the National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC) into the auto industry, the company
said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.
Mercedes-Benz is unleashing the price cuts in addition to a
programme it launched in China last month through which it cut
service charges and corresponding spare part prices by an
average of 20 percent, a company spokesman said.
The reduction "would further lower the usage cost for our
customers and would improve Mercedes-Benz's competitiveness in
the after-sales market," Marc-Oliver Nandy, executive vice
president of after-sales for Mercedes in China, said in the
statement.
The move came a week after Volkswagen AG's
premium brand Audi decided to cut spare part prices in China by
as much as 38 percent and British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land
Rover unveiled plans to cut prices on three car models.
(Editing by Matt Driskill)