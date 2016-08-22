BEIJING Aug 22 Mercedes-Benz sales in China may slow in the second half of 2016 while the company ramps up production of its new E-Class model, Daimler's China head said on Monday.

Hubertus Troska said that he doesn't expect local production of the new E-Class to reach full capacity until the fourth quarter of 2016. He was speaking at a media roundtable in Beijing.

China sales for Mercedes-Benz were up 26.2 percent to 37,277 cars in July, the company said earlier this month. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)