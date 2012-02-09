STUTTGART Feb 9 The chief executive of German luxury carmaker Daimler, Dieter Zetsche, said his forecast for flat profits at Mercedes-Benz for 2012 was "ambitious".

"In our own seven-year cycle, 2011 and 2012 are the most challenging years, where we have lots of spending to further expand the product portfolio, CO2 reduction and all that, while the benefits, the harvest of that spending is not available," Zetsche told analysts.

He said investments would eat up profits in this "transitional" year for Mercedes.

"We do believe that shooting for flat earnings at this high level of 5.2 billion euros [at Mercedes] is an ambitious task to go for."

At the same time, Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said the outlook includes considerable currency gains.

"It [the euro] was around $1.30 when we did our guidance, so if it were to stay at $1.30 -- on the current hedge book of 85 percent [for the U.S. dollar] and leaving 15 percent open -- we would expect a positive development of 300-400 euros," he told a conference call of analysts.

"If you would take $1.35, we would see 100 million positive compared to 2011, this is the current sensitivity."

Last year, Daimler suffered overall currency headwinds of 194 million euros ($257 million) due solely to its Mercedes-Benz car business, which weighed in with a 243 million euro hit to earnings.

Daimler's CFO clarified earlier remarks about his forecast for industrial free cash flow this year, saying it should surpass 2.3 billion euros, which is the amount the group distributed in dividends to shareholders.

In 2011, the industrial free cash flow declined 80 percent to just 1 billion euros, although this included 2.8 billion in pension contributions and the purchase of shares in Tognum. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)