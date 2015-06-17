* Lei Shing Hong says on lookout for more outlets in Europe

* Lei Shing Hong already bought some German dealerships (Adds comment from Lei Shing Hong)

FRANKFURT/BEIJING June 17 Lei Shing Hong, the world's largest Mercedes-Benz car dealership group, is on the lookout for sales outlets in Germany to develop techniques for operating in a mature market, a spokesman for the Chinese group said on Wednesday.

"We are continuously looking for opportunities to extend our geographical presence, and this includes Europe," a spokesman for the group said.

Daimler has said it would sell some 40 company-owned Mercedes dealerships as part of an overhaul of its German dealership operations, which have in the past accounted for about half of the brand's car sales in Germany.

After years of growth that turned China into the world's biggest car market, cooling demand is forcing dealers in China to look beyond sales of new cars to generate revenue.

"Germany is by some distance Europe's leading automotive production and sales market with a high degree of maturity. This challenging market environment is highly attractive for Lei Shing Hong in order to learn for the ever more maturing Asian markets, especially China," a spokesman for the group said.

Germany's car dealership model includes healthy profits from selling used approved vehicles and revenue from vehicle parts.

IHS Automotive expects premium car sales growth in China to slow to 5 percent by 2018 from an average rate of 30 percent over the past decade, forcing local dealers to overhaul their business models.

Earlier this year, BMW said it will pay 5.1 billion yuan ($823 million) to its established China dealers who are suffering from slowing sales as the economy cools and competition from unauthorised dealers increases.

Lei Shing Hong is on the cusp of buying Mercedes outlets in the cities of Magdeburg, Leipzig, Schwerin, Dresden and Rostock, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on Wednesday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

It said Daimler would keep its outlets in Berlin.

Daimler was not immediately available for comment.

In January, Lei Shing Hong bought the Russ & Janot, a Mercedes dealership group with outlets in Weimar, Erfurt and Arnstadt.

($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)