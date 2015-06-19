STUTTGART/FRANKFURT, June 19 Germany's Daimler and Deutsche Telekom want to extend a highway toll on commercial vehicles beyond 2018, two company sources told Reuters.

The two companies, together with France's Cofiroute SA , have been operating the German highway truck toll since 2005 as part of a joint venture.

The German government, which designed the toll, extended the contract with Toll Collect GmbH last November by three years through August 2018. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Peter Maushagen. Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)