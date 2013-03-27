FRANKFURT, March 27 German carmaker Daimler expects to book a non-cash gain of 1.34 billion euros ($1.72 billion) that will boost its second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders, after re-valuing its 7.5 percent stake in aerospace group EADS.

Earnings before interest and taxes will enjoy a larger, 2.68 billion euro gain, but only half of that will remain with the company once minorities are included, it said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Victoria Bryan)