FRANKFURT, April 17 Daimler placed shares in Airbus parent company EADS at 37 euros per share, it said Wednesday.

Daimler said it would reap proceeds of around 2.2 billion euros ($2.9 billion) from the sale of its remaining stake in EADS.

Daimler said on Tuesday that it received a waiver from a six-month lock-up period and would immediately begin placing with investors 61.1 million shares, equivalent to a 7.5 percent stake in Toulouse-based EADS. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)