UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 16 Daimler on Tuesday said it would sell a 7.5 percent stake, or 61.1 million shares, in Airbus parent company EADS, using the proceeds to invest in its automotive business.
Daimler said it was selling its entire remaining equity interest in EADS through this placement.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been engaged by Daimler as joint book runners for the offering.
The pricing of the offering is expected to take place on April 17. (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources